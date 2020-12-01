Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Honeywell International worth $505,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.39.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

