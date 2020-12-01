Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $401,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

