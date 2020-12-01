Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Novartis worth $417,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,404,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

