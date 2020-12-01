Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 108,737 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of The TJX Companies worth $305,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

