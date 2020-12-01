Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.