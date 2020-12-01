Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Caterpillar worth $357,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

