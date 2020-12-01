Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $356,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

