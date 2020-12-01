Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $284.56 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,817,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,181,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares Gold Trust worth $284,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

