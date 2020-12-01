Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $291.22 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Duke Energy worth $291,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

