Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $305.16 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Deere & Company worth $305,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 486.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 711,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

