Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $366.17 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,373,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Mondelez International worth $366,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

