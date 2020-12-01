Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $387.41 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Intuit worth $387,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $352.02 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

