Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $411.72 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,515,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Gilead Sciences worth $411,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

