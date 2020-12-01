Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $412.95 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119,569 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of PPG Industries worth $412,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

