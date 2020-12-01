Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $426.87 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of The Boeing worth $426,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 lifted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $367.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

