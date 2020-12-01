Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $533 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $532,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

