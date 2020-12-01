Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $380,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.