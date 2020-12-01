Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Equinix worth $512,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after acquiring an additional 257,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,751,000 after purchasing an additional 142,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix stock opened at $697.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.