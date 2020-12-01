Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 240,404 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,404 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Emerson Electric worth $518,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

