Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,946,046 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 121.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $390,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $835,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

