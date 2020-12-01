Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58,738 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $352,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

