Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of S&P Global worth $430,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.64.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $351.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

