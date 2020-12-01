Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Humana worth $279,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $400.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.52.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

