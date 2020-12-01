Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $258,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.10.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

