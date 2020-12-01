Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 100,378 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Digital Realty Trust worth $346,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,231 shares of company stock worth $10,413,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

