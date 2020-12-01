Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 109,644 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Anthem worth $337,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $311.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

