Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 110,236 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $305,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.