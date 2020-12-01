Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 128,012 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of American Express worth $342,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

AXP stock opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

