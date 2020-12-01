Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 137,204 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,204 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of CSX worth $258,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.