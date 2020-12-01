Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 137,813 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Parker-Hannifin worth $442,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

PH stock opened at $267.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $280.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Insiders sold a total of 60,517 shares of company stock worth $14,147,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

