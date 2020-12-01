Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,629,049 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.04% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $422,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.