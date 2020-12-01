Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 233,793 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Morgan Stanley worth $261,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.