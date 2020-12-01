Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 253,323 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253,323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Target worth $380,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

