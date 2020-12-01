Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 259,808 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,251,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Activision Blizzard worth $263,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

