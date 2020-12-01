Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 309,768 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Eli Lilly and worth $529,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $54,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.