Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,297 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,297 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $274,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.21 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.