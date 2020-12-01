Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 43,404 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,404 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Diageo worth $318,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $154.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

