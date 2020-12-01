Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 64,985 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $268,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,150.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 194.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 229.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 201.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.