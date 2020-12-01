Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Citigroup worth $449,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,544,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,111,000 after buying an additional 603,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.