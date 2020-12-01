Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Cigna worth $334,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.