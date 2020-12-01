Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,025 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $494,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $500,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $363.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $365.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

