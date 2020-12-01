Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 801,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $500,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $651.99 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.45 and its 200 day moving average is $584.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

