Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $651.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.45 and its 200 day moving average is $584.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

