Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,641 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 2.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Charter Communications worth $601,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $651.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.45 and a 200-day moving average of $584.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

