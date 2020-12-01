Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Shares Gap Up to $267.50

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $267.50, but opened at $279.50. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 408,809 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 51.82 and a current ratio of 53.58. The company has a market cap of $428.44 million and a PE ratio of 22.29.

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesnara plc will post 2744.8411283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Chesnara plc (CSN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

In other news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,610.92).

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

