Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 77.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,289,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

