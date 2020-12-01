Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

