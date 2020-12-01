Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.10. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

