China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.45. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 83,283 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

About China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

