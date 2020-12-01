China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,422,600 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 23,946,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of SNPMF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

